Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Democrats' Stance on Israel 'Disgraceful'

By    |   Wednesday, 20 March 2024 10:08 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaking on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," lambasted Democratic leaders regarding Israel and its prime minister.

"I think Schumer's behavior and the behavior of Democrats is utterly disgraceful," Cruz said. "It was very good speaking with [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu" at an online luncheon with GOP legislators Thursday. "He is a good friend. I've spent a lot of time with Bibi.

"I told him at the time in this conversation at lunch, I said, 'Mr. Prime Minister, the people of America, the people of Texas stand with the people of Israel resolutely.'"

Cruz advised Netanyahu to view criticisms from traditional, liberal, establishment media outlets toward Israel and himself with skepticism.

"Do not listen to the media that is attacking you. We are with you. We are with you and your goal to utterly eliminate Hamas. That's good for Israel, and it's good for America," Cruz said.

Regarding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent remarks on the Senate floor, Cruz continued, "I think what Chuck Schumer did last week, standing on the Senate floor and demanding the overthrow of the democratically elected leader of Israel, was utterly disgraceful."

Cruz continued, "It has never happened before in our nation's history, and Schumer didn't call for the overthrow of the leadership of Hamas or Iran or Russia or China or North Korea or Venezuela, just the democratically elected leadership of the only Jewish nation on earth."

The Texas Republican said that while Schumer's remarks were outrageous, the heart of the matter lies not with the fiercely antisemitic members in the House but instead with the fact that their viewpoints have become the Democratic mainstream norm.

"It was incredibly harmful, and I'll tell you, here's the real problem," he warned. "A lot of folks have focused on 'the Squad', the rabid antisemites in the in the House. But they're not the big problem. The big problem is 'the Squad' are no longer outliers with the Democrat Party.

"The problem is the so-called mainstream Democrats like Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, and Joe Biden, the president. The White House echoed Schumer's call. They're abandoning Israel as well, and that is profoundly troubling, and it's dangerous."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 20 March 2024 10:08 PM
