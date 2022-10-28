Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Democratic Party Supports Racism

Today's Democratic Party supports racism and its history of pitting Americans against each other is "really dangerous," says Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"The Democrat party has always supported racism," Cruz said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Chris Salcedo Show" while discussing his book, "Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System."

"The Ku Klux Klan was founded by Democrats, Nathan Bedford Forrest, the founder of the Klan, was a delegate to the 1860 Democrat National Convention. If you look at Jim Crow laws, Jim Crow laws were written by Democrat politicians to prevent the voters, many of them African American voters, from voting the Democrat politicians out of office.

"If you look now today, just a year ago, the then incumbent Democrat governor of Virginia in his yearbook had put a picture of a man dressed in a Ku Klux Klan outfit and he had said when that first broke a picture of a man in a Klan outfit and a man in blackface, he said yeah, I could have been one of those two guys. As I say in the book, 'Listen, if you cannot say categorically, I have never dressed up as a Klansman, maybe you shouldn't be running for elected office.'"

Cruz also suggested elite universities like Harvard Yale "actively discriminate against Asian Americans.

"They have quotas to keep them out because they're concerned if they just had admissions based on merit, too many Asian Americans would get in and I think that's wrong, I think discrimination based on race is wrong and should be illegal and is illegal."

President Joe Biden, he added, is perpetuating the issue.

"Under President Trump, the Department of Justice had opened a civil rights investigation and was going after Yale for discriminating against Asian Americans. What did Joe Biden do within days of Biden becoming president? The Biden Department of Justice dismissed the lawsuit because today's Democrats embrace racism and racism is integral to critical race theory. It's based on racism, it's based on turning the races against each other, it teaches that America is fundamentally and irredeemably racist. It's a terrible lie."

