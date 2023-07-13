Cruz Hits Wray Testimony: Most Politicized FBI, DOJ

The United States is witnessing the "most partisan and politicized" FBI and Department of Justice the country has ever seen, Sen. Ted Cruz tells Newsmax in comments coming after FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony before members of the House Judiciary Committee.

"Chris Wray has been unwilling to take on the hardcore partisans who burrowed into senior career positions at the FBI," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" Wednesday night. "They are stonewalling to protect Joe Biden. They're stonewalling to stop the investigation into the mounting evidence of Joe Biden's corruption [and] into the allegations that Joe Biden received a $5 million bribe from a foreign national."

Republicans Judiciary Committee earlier Wednesday grilled Wray for several hours over accusations the agency is politicized, telling him that the American people have lost faith in the bureau as a result of its actions.

Cruz told Bolling that the FBI has continued to refuse to hand over documents they have about Biden, and is refusing to answer questions on the matter.

"Shamefully, we now have two IRS whistleblowers who have come forward, alleging the attorney general of the United States lied under oath to Congress, to me actually in the Senate Judiciary Committee when he insisted there was no interference in the Hunter Biden investigation," Cruz said.

The whistleblowers have also alleged that Attorney General Merrick Garland has "committed obstruction of justice," said Cruz, noting that he has repeatedly called on the DOJ to appoint a special counsel to investigate Garland and whether he "has committed multiple felonies, including lying under oath and obstruction of justice."

Cruz added that the "arrogance" of the FBI and the DOJ started to grow under former President Barack Obama when they were "weaponized to target conservatives and to go after [his] political enemies."

When former President Donald Trump was elected, the partisans who were already in the law enforcement agencies for years "burrowed into senior career positions," Cruz said.

"For four years, they waged war on Donald Trump," the senator added. "They hate Donald Trump. They did not want him to be president and they waged war on him, and Chris Wray was unwilling to rein in the partisans."

And now with Biden in office, the partisans are "not hiding anymore."

"They're no longer in the dark, in the shadows," he said. "They're out in the open. They are brazen and they will not answer a straight question."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!