Tags: ted cruz | book | woke | left

Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Take Back Nation's Woke Institutions

Thursday, 09 November 2023 11:03 AM EST

"Normal, rational people" don't support the "ideas of the radical left," making it important to take back the nation's institutions, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday on Newsmax while promoting his new book, "Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America."

"Normal, rational people don't support abolishing the police," Cruz said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Normal, rational people don't support open borders. ... Normal, rational people don't support medically castrating and sterilizing young children. Normal, rational people don't cheer on Hamas terrorists. All of those ideas are wildly unpopular."

But the left "relies on force, power, and indoctrination," and that's why it is important to change the "cost-benefit analysis" of institutions that are "going woke," Cruz said.

"It is critical that we take back our institutions," Cruz said. "Every major institution in America has been captured by the radical left."

Cruz said that each chapter of his book outlines different institutions, starting with universities.

"I call universities the Wuhan lab of the woke virus," said Cruz. "The virus was created there, where it mutated [and] spread from there."

The book includes chapters on K-12 education, journalism, government, big business, technology, entertainment, and science, and concludes with China, "a nexus that connects all of these together," said Cruz.

"I walk people through how the radical left sees these institutions from inside, but then I lay out a clear practical battle plan on how we take them back, how we fight back, and it's a combination of things in terms of how we fight back," Cruz said.

He noted that in his chapter on big business, he explained how starting a few years ago, a "rational" CEO would "give in to the woke mob" because if not, "they came for you with the pitchforks and torches and burned you to the ground."

Bud Light and Target "gave into the woke mob," Cruz said he explains in his book, and as a result, lost billions in market value. 

Cruz also on Newsmax discussed the attacks on Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel that took place during Wednesday night's RNC debate when candidate Vivek Ramaswamy blamed this week's state election losses on her and demanded her resignation.

"I thought it was a little bit unfair," Cruz said. "It is maddening that we lost these elections, but the head of the RNC is not winning or losing elections nationally. There are broader problems that we need to address. The way you win elections is you give people a reason [to vote]." 

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Thursday, 09 November 2023 11:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

