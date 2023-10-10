Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Biden Puts US at Risk for Major Terror Attack

The Biden administration's open-border immigration policy is leaving the United States more vulnerable than ever to a terrorist attack on the scale of 9/11, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I think there is a very significant risk we will see a major act of terror in the United States committed by individuals on the terror watch list, committed by radical Islamic terrorists who have crossed our open border on the southern border because [President] Joe Biden and the Democrats refuse to secure the borders," Cruz told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"If this war in Israel escalates, if Hezbollah to the north of Israel gets involved, and it becomes a broader war in Israel, I think the chances of American terrorism rise significantly. And with every terrorist Joe Biden let's into this country, we are at greater and greater risk of another terrorist attack, potentially on the scale of 9/11, except now in 2023."

Cruz said when the Biden administration allowed Iran in September to gain access to $6 billion in frozen assets in exchange for five American hostages held by Tehran, he predicted it would embolden Iran and its terrorist proxies, such as Hamas, to take more Americans hostage.

"I'm sorry to say, just a few weeks later, that prediction proved accurate," Cruz said, referring to Hamas taking Americans hostage following its attack on Israel over the weekend.

Cruz said he blames Hamas' attack against Israel on the Biden administration for freeing up not only the $6 billion to Iran, but an additional $10 billion held by Iraq and by not enforcing the sanction of oil sales by Iran, which allowed Tehran to earn about $40 billion more. He also blamed the administration for sending millions of dollars in aid to Hamas in Gaza.

"This terror attack from Hamas, which on Saturday was the worst mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust – more than 900 Israelis have been murdered, thousands have been wounded, hundreds or more have been kidnapped and taken hostage," Cruz said. "And this was funded by the Biden administration.

"Since Joe Biden became president, this administration has flooded roughly $50 billion into the radical theocratic regime of Iran, and Hamas works for Iran. This this attack was planned by Iran. It was under the direction of Iran. It was funded by Iran, and it was funded using money that Joe Biden allowed to flood into [Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] so that he could wage war on Israel, and so he could wage war on America."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!