Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Mayorkas 'Trying to Increase' Immigration

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "doesn't view his job as stopping illegal immigration."

"He doesn't view his job as stopping the women from being sexually assaulted," Cruz said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "He doesn't view his job as saving the kids from being horrifically brutalized. He views his job as expediting illegal immigration, making it more fast, more efficient, making it quicker and more effective. Everything he's doing is trying to turn the Border Patrol agency into the last mile of the human trafficking networks. So he doesn't spend a moment of his day thinking about working on how do we reduce illegal immigration. He is trying to increase it.

"It is a political decision this White House has made, that they view the 6 million illegal immigrants that have come into this country as future Democrat voters," he continued. "It is cynical. It is political. And if people have to die, if 100,000 people have to die of drug overdoses as happened last year, the vast majority of which was Chinese fentanyl flooding across the border, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and every single Senate Democrat, they don't care because they see a political benefit."

Cruz said Mayorkas stunned him when he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee a few weeks ago that he didn’t know how many migrants had died trying to cross into the U.S. in the past year.

"I put up a poster board of a number of colored wristbands," he said. "I asked him, 'What are these wristbands?' And I've got to tell you his answer astonished me. He said, 'I don't know. I have no idea.'

"I did not expect that answer," Cruz continued. "I looked at him and I said, 'Mr. Secretary, you've just told the American people you're utterly incompetent at your job,' because just about every illegal immigrant that comes into this country is wearing a colored wristband. The cartels put it on them. For them, it's like tracking cargo. They don't view these as human beings; they view them as cargo. The colors correspond to how many thousands of dollars that they owe the cartels."

Though he's certain the DHS secretary would be acquitted if impeached, the Texas senator said, "The reason we should impeach Mayorkas is to let the American people know the absolute catastrophe that's unfolding on our southern border.

"Because if you watch Newsmax, if you watch Fox, you know what's happening at the border," he said. "But if you watch CNN or ABC or NBC or CBS, you have no idea the people who are suffering and dying because the corrupt corporate media won't tell you."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!