Sen. Budd to Newsmax: Biden Politicizes Guns Without Knowing Facts

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's rhetoric regarding Congress enacting more gun restrictions in the wake of the mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, is off base.

On Monday, 28-year-old Ashley Hale killed six people, including three 9-year-olds, at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, before being killed in a shootout with police. Police said Hale, who transitioned from female to male, legally purchased seven firearms in the Nashville area. Biden addressed the issue Tuesday during a visit to Durham, North Carolina.

"I'm a Second Amendment guy. I have two shotguns. My sons have shotguns. You know, but our states — you know, everybody thinks somehow the Second Amendment is absolute," Biden said. "You're not allowed to go out and own ... an automatic weapon. You're not allowed to own a machine gun. You're not allowed to own a flamethrower. You're not allowed to own so many other things."

But Budd told "The Chris Salcedo Show" the issue shouldn’t be about firearms but about the people who use them.

"[Biden is] trying to politicize something without having all the facts. And he's completely focusing on a device problem, and we don't have a device problem in this country," Budd said. "When it comes to firearms, what have is a people problem.

"He completely skips over all the social dynamics that are going on here. The crises that we've had, particularly since COVID — he's not addressing that. That's really where we need to focus because it's a people problem, not a device problem."

Budd said Biden and other politicians are putting too much emphasis on the firearms; but the problem can be fixed without harming anyone's Second Amendment right to bear arms, which the Constitution says "shall not be infringed."

"We need to get firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals and not so much worry about the firearms themselves, but worry about dangerous individuals who have firearms," Budd said. "We don't have to infringe upon people's Second Amendment rights to fix this problem. We have to focus on the people problem that's really at the bedrock of this."