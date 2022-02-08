Rep. Budd to Newsmax: Biden's Weakness Sparking Worldwide Aggressions

The Biden White House has put "American weakness on full display," and as a result, aggressions are growing worldwide, Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"It goes back to August, with the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan," Budd, who's running for the U.S. Senate, said on "National Report." "This is absolutely tragic. [It] is not just Russia that we're seeing now being aggressive towards eastern Ukraine. We see North Korea being more aggressive. We see China being more aggressive in the South China Sea. We see Iran spinning up centrifuges and making nuclear material again."

Without the "weakness of the Biden administration, we wouldn't even be having this conversation today," Budd added. "When you go to Ukraine, what they're asking for is not American troops, which we don't want to send, but we would be honored to arm our allies. They're not NATO members, but they are an ally."

The congressman said he visited Ukraine about 30 years ago while in Russia on a mission trip, and recalled the Ukrainians as a people "with a deep animosity" toward Russia that continues today.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's policies on foreign matters are a continuation of the policies of former President Barack Obama, at a time the nation needs to be strong and send Ukraine its best material support.

"They've begun that, but we need to do more and make sure that they have everything they need to deter conflict," he said.

Budd has proposed an amendment, meanwhile, that will require Congress receive intelligence reports on any coordination between Russia and China.

"We have seen animosity between the two countries, Russia and China, even though they're both have roots in communism but different flavors, of course," said Budd, pointing out the public meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"That's just a symbol of an ongoing collaboration, so we're asking the Department of National Intelligence to report to Congress," Budd said. "What exactly do we know about that collaboration, and what concerns do we have? You can look at the geography and many would say geography is destiny, and they have such a long shared border that there certainly would seem to be some collaborations, and we need to know what that is."