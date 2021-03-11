Rep. Taylor Greene to Newsmax TV: Some Republicans Want to 'Put Feet Up on the Desk'

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lamented some of her fellow Republicans in the House for voting against her motion to adjourn the lower chamber's session on Wednesday and delay the enactment of the Democrats' $1.9 trillion spending bill, saying the GOP members wanted to ''put (their) feet up on the desk.''

Appearing on Newsmax TV on Thursday, Taylor Greene bemoaned the attitude of some of her colleagues who she suggested lacked the will to oppose bills and concepts proposed by liberal Democrats.

''The American people are disgusted and fed up with business as usual in Washington, and around here it's unfortunate that some of my Republican colleagues have the attitude of 'Let's just kick back and put our feet up on the desk and allow the Senate to defend (against) all of the woke progressive disgusting bills that come out of the House of Representatives,'" Taylor Greene said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''And I have nothing to do with that. I think Republicans in Congress, we should be fighting back on every single front and doing everything we can to push the messages, as hard as possible, straight into (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi's face that everything she's trying to do to the American people is repulsive, it's embarrassing and she should be fired.''

Forty members of the House voted against Taylor Greene's motion to adjourn and delay the spending bill, which received final passage and was signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier Thursday.

Republicans have decried the bill, which the Democrats touted as a COVID-19 relief/stimulus package but the GOP members said allocated only 10% of the funds to actual COVID-19 issues. The remainder, they said, included hundreds of billions for aid to state and local governments – mostly Democratic strongholds — tens of billions for schools to reopen — but didn't require them to reopen — as well as arts and humanities projects.

Taylor Greene said Republicans should resist bills such as the spending measure every step of the way, any way they can.

''This is what Republican — our voters want us to do. This is what our donors want us to do. And this is what America needs desperately for us to do,'' she said. ''Because if we're leading the fight here in the House of Representatives, we're pushing that message hard to the media, we are firing up Republicans all over the country to call into our senators and help them fight back and put big pressure on moderate Democrats in the Senate.

''And this should be a team effort, but unfortunately, not all Republicans are interested in America's team, and that's for the people.''