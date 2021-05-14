Rep. Taylor Greene to Newsmax TV: 'I'm Not Going to Back Down'

Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says news reports of her confrontations with other lawmakers, including progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are blown out of proportion.

Greene last Wednesday confronted Ocasio-Cortez after a congressional hearing, asking her why she supported antifa and Black Lives Matter. On Friday, CNN unearthed a video from February 2019 — before Greene was elected to Congress — that showed her questioning AOC's staff outside their office's locked door.

Later Friday, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., had a verbal altercation with Greene spokesman Nick Dyer.

Dyer apparently told a masked Swalwell, ''Biden says you can take off your mask.'' Swalwell in response cursed at him and told him not to tell him what to do.

''They don't know what to do with me because I'm not going to back down and be intimidated by their bully tactics,'' Greene told Greg Kelly Friday on Newsmax TV.

''I've done nothing wrong,'' she said.

''You had (Mo. Rep.) Cori Bush verbally assaulting me in the tunnel because she walked by me and I had my mask pulled down below my nose. Then you had (Illinois Rep.) Marie Newman across the hallway, whatever, she doesn't believe in gender, you know hanging the transgender flag in this aggressive manner in a tweet.

"And guess what, Marie Newman also shoulder-checked me when we walked by each other. ... I turned to her and said, 'excuse me.' The Capitol policeman was right there, and I said, 'Did you see that,' and he said, 'Yes I did.' She didn't do anything. She just kept on walking.

''We've got (Rep.) Jimmy Gomez from California introducing a resolution to expel me and I've done nothing wrong. The list goes on and on. ... Then the delegate from Guam bringing over 30 National Guardsmen marching down to my office. Thank God I wasn't in there. They're accusing me of being aggressive or they're accusing me and saying my mannerisms are wrong. It's definitely the other way around. They're the ones that are completely out of line.''

Regarding the CNN video, Greene responded: ''I had done some citizen lobbying where the American people, where taxpayers should be able to talk to members of Congress about the policies they are trying to pass and enforce on us.

"In Congress, we make laws. ... Her (Rep. Ocasio-Cortez) office was locked, and she wasn't available to talk to American citizens and taxpayers so we're talking through the mail slot. ... This is her pattern. She doesn't talk to anyone. She just hides in her office all day long and refuses to explain her policy.''

The freshman lawmaker also called Swalwell a liar.

''Swalwell comes charging in over to push Nick up in the corner, gets inches from his face, curses at him and tells him, 'You don't — tell me what to do.' And it was aggressive. I told him, 'Get away from him.' ... He's lying. It's crazy.''

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday said the "verbal assault and real abuse" Greene directed toward AOC should "probably" be investigated by the House Ethics Committee.

"It's so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House or not bringing dishonor to the House. It's so beyond the pale that you wonder that is probably a matter for the Ethics Committee," Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing.

Greene responded on social media, saying the Ethics Committee should investigate Ocasio-Cortez for putting Trump administration staff and supporters "on lists to destroy their lives and prevent future employment. She threatened the livelihoods of Americans for simply being Republicans.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here