Gov. Tate Reeves to Newsmax TV: 'Science Has Changed' on Abortions

Liberals often suggest Republicans need to "follow the science," but the science on late-term abortions is no longer on the side of pro-choice Democrats, according to Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves on Newsmax TV.

"Roe [v Wade] is not law of the land," Reeves told Tuesday's "Greg Kelly Reports," rejecting President Joe Biden's claim as such during the 2020 campaign. "The Supreme Court made a decision in 1973 based upon their interpretation of the Constitution.

"The United States Congress has had 50 years to codify that language, should they have chosen to do so, and they haven't. And that's why this is the perfect time for the court to review that case after 50 years, the science has changed.

"We know so much more about the development of unborn children, and the more and more we find out, the more and more the science is clear that these unborn children should be protected."

The Supreme Court review of the late-term abortion science is "long past due," according to Tate, whose state is going to argue its legislation seeking to ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

"It's a great day for those of us who believe in protecting the sanctity of life," Tate told host Greg Kelly. "This gives us an opportunity to get before the Supreme Court and present the facts. You know, Greg, the facts are that Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. The Casey case was decided in 1992.

"We know so much more about the development of young, unborn children today than we did in 1992, much less 1973. And so we think it's long past due that the court takes a look at the fact that the science has changed, and it is time to review of their decision."

Tate rejected Democrats' criticism Republicans are merely pushing abortion restrictions because former President Donald Trump has placed three conservative justices on the Supreme Court.

"Greg, I want to be clear, make no mistake: The United States' Supreme Court decided to hear this not because the court has changed, but because the science has changed," Tate added.

"We know so much more today about when the heartbeat begins in unborn children, and we can detect that. We know the rate at which the brain develops today. We know when the lungs have reached their main airways, and we know when babies begin to practice breathing because of that.

"This is the perfect time for the court to review it, and we believe that we have a great opportunity for the court to rule favorably, which ultimately will save the lives of millions and millions and millions of babies across America."

Roe v. Wade is not the law of the land, nor is in on trial in this case, Tate reminded.

"I would personally like to see Roe v. Wade overturned; that's something that's important, but that's not the specific issue here," he said. This is about late-trimester abortions, and it's about can the baby live outside the womb.

"And there's no question at this point in time that the organs have been developed. The key organs have been developed, the brain has been developed, lungs and the main airways have been developed, and so we need to protect these unborn children."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here