Retired Generals to Newsmax: Ukraine War a 'Stalemate'

Two retired generals told Newsmax Saturday that the war between Ukraine and Russia is currently a “stalemate,” and a diplomatic solution needs to be found to end the bloodshed.

“I think it's a strategic stalemate right now,” Ret. Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata said during “America Right Now” Saturday.

“There's a massive information war going trying to win hearts and minds of decision-makers and NATO countries. You've got [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy reaching out, strong-arming NATO into admitting Ukraine. “You've got Putin, who diffused an internal squabble, a revolution some people call it, so that he can get back to the business of fighting in Ukraine. It's trench warfare. It's a big battle, and [each side is] pouring significant resources into this thing, and I honestly don't see an end in sight.”

Ret. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt joined Tata on the broadcast and agreed the fighting has reached a stalemate and the only way out is seeking an immediate diplomatic solution.

“I'm actually encouraged by [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's remarks,” Holt said.

“My hope is that Erdogan is successful with Zelenskyy and explaining what Gen. Tata just so well laid out that this war is a stalemate, and everybody's pouring in resources, and the only thing we see is the body counts going up, and the damage going up. So, I'm very hopeful that we're starting to see the sparks of diplomacy, which, if that's happening, should be behind the scenes and in back channels.”

Erdogan on Friday said Ukraine deserves NATO membership “without a doubt,” erasing the former position opposed to granting membership in the military alliance.

The apparent reversal came following Zelenskyy meeting with several NATO nations this week ahead of a scheduled summit in Lithuania next week, the news outlet reported.

It also comes a day after the Pentagon announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine including cluster bombs, additional Patriot missile defense munitions, AIM-7, and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, HIMARS rocket system ammunition, as well as infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers.

Tata said the nature of United States aid dripping into Ukraine a bit at a time, escalating in increasingly powerful military weapons and ammunition, shows that the administration of President Joe Biden lacks “guide rails” on the materials it is sending.

“There are no policy guide rails with this administration,” he said. “They just keep upping the ante. We're going to admit Ukraine so that we have a de facto Article Five [nation] in NATO and then we got to send sons and daughters of America to fight on in Ukraine.”

