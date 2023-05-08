×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tara reade | joe biden | sexual assault | matt gaetz | employment record

Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: I'm Demanding the Employment Record of Biden's Accuser

By    |   Monday, 08 May 2023 10:59 PM EDT

Member of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz shared exclusively with Newsmax that he, alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are submitting a request to the Secretary of the Senate, demanding the employment record of Tara Reade for her time working at the Capitol under then-Sen. Joe Biden from 1992 to 1993.

"What I can share with Newsmax exclusively tonight is that Marjorie Taylor Greene and I are sending a demand for records to the Secretary of the Senate because we believe that Tara Reade's employment records will further corroborate the claims she has made," Gaetz said Monday on "The Right Squad."

Reade has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her during their time of employment together.

"I'm on this sub-committee that's supposed to look at the weaponization of our government," Gaetz continued, "and nothing is a sicker weaponization than what her allegations set forth."

On Sunday, before Gaetz's announcement, Reade posted on Twitter that she was "not suicidal" and that "if something happens to" her, "all roads lead to Joe Biden."

When Newsmax reached out to Reade to ask if there were any prospects she would appear before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Reade replied, "Yes. I hope so."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Member of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz shared that he is demanding the employment record of Tara Reade for her time working at the Capitol under then-Sen. Joe Biden.
tara reade, joe biden, sexual assault, matt gaetz, employment record
213
2023-59-08
Monday, 08 May 2023 10:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved