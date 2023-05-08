Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: I'm Demanding the Employment Record of Biden's Accuser

Member of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz shared exclusively with Newsmax that he, alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are submitting a request to the Secretary of the Senate, demanding the employment record of Tara Reade for her time working at the Capitol under then-Sen. Joe Biden from 1992 to 1993.

"What I can share with Newsmax exclusively tonight is that Marjorie Taylor Greene and I are sending a demand for records to the Secretary of the Senate because we believe that Tara Reade's employment records will further corroborate the claims she has made," Gaetz said Monday on "The Right Squad."

Reade has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her during their time of employment together.

"I'm on this sub-committee that's supposed to look at the weaponization of our government," Gaetz continued, "and nothing is a sicker weaponization than what her allegations set forth."

On Sunday, before Gaetz's announcement, Reade posted on Twitter that she was "not suicidal" and that "if something happens to" her, "all roads lead to Joe Biden."

When Newsmax reached out to Reade to ask if there were any prospects she would appear before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Reade replied, "Yes. I hope so."