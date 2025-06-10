State Dept to Newsmax: Trump a Man of Action on Immigration

Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the State Department, said Tuesday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump is delivering on his promise to crack down on illegal immigration by expanding detentions at Guantanamo Bay, calling him "a man of action" who is turning campaign pledges into reality.

The Biden-era limits on immigration enforcement are over, said Bruce.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Bruce said the Trump administration is moving forward with plans to detain thousands of illegal immigrants at the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba.

"Well, people who are here illegally, many of course, criminal illegal aliens," Bruce said when asked who would be sent to the detention center.

"The nature of who we're pulling off the street — gang members. But people with criminal pasts as well. They are individuals who are here illegally, whether because of visas expired or they came illegally."

She added that the plan is not to make Guantanamo a final destination but a way station in deportation proceedings.

"This is a matter of removing them to their home countries. But this is a way we're going to be getting them clearly off American streets."

The remarks came as documents obtained by Politico revealed that the U.S. government plans to expand the use of Guantanamo Bay to hold as many as 9,000 migrants starting as early as Wednesday, with longer-term plans to detain up to 30,000.

Since February, about 500 migrants have been held at the base as part of the broader immigration strategy Trump outlined in January.

The move has drawn criticism, but Bruce said it sends a clear message aimed at encouraging immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally to return to their home countries on their own.

"In every action, in every foreign policy action, every domestic action, of course, actions speak louder than words," she said. "We say on the global scene that we watch what people do, not what they say. And so, you know, here, of course, President Trump says things, and we implement them."

"He is a man of action," Bruce said. "Secretary [Marco] Rubio obviously implements the vision of President Trump. And this is really a whole-of-government dynamic where the people of America, the citizens, voted for this to happen."

"He campaigned — President Trump did — on law and order, on reversing the damage that was done over the last four years. And we're doing it."

According to officials familiar with the plan, individuals housed at Guantanamo will undergo expedited removal proceedings while awaiting deportation.

Bruce emphasized that the administration's actions are intended not only to enforce immigration law but also to motivate voluntary departure.

"Things like this would probably make people say, you know what? I might get out of here," she said, referring to the potential of being sent to Guantanamo Bay.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com