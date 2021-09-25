Rep. Ken Buck to Newsmax: World Will Seize on Biden's 'Weakness'

Neither the Taliban nor the world has respect for President Joe Biden, ultimately precluding him from showing any strength after displays of "weakness," according to Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Newsmax.

"I don't think the Biden administration has a whole lot of leverage right now, as it pertains to the Afghan government and leadership," Buck told Saturday's "America Right Now."

"I think they understand that the president has shown great weakness in how he got out of Afghanistan, and I doubt very much that he will be able to move that country in a positive direction concerning women's rights or minority rights, or even the suppression of terrorist activities in that country."

Buck added to guest host Alison Maloni peace is garnered through strength, a common mantra shared by the Trump administration.

"What we need to make sure is that there is a clear message that America stands strong, and we will take action as soon as we get a leader and leadership that is understanding of how strong action deters terrorism and the sort of adventurism actions that are going on around the world now," Buck said.

The American people see it now, too, and it is reflected in polling if not votes yet, Buck continued.

"The Biden administration recognizes that their poll numbers are defining rapidly, and it's because of the weakness they have shown," Buck said.

Showing strength now might not be effective either, because it will not be convincing, he said.

"This administration doesn't understand that the American people expect a strong president," he added. "And if this president acts in strong way, I'm not sure that he is now being consistent enough to really send that message."

Of specific concern is the Taliban being emboldened to make demands for humanitarian aid after overthrowing the government the U.S. trained to protect the Afghanistan country Biden unconditionally withdrew from before Aug. 31.

"We don't know what they're doing" with the aid sent to Afghanistan, Buck lamented.

"Hopefully we are giving them not money, but rather we're giving them food and supplies. If we're giving them money, obviously, the leadership will use that money, first, to line their own pockets and then, secondly, they will use it for the force that they need to stay in power.

"That's a huge mistake to give a government like this money. They already are selling our equipment to our adversaries like China on the black market and making sure that they are getting funding from the equipment, the $85 million of equipment that we left in that country, and that's a huge security risk for the United States."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here