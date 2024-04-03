Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: US, Israel 'Want the Same Things'

Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's administration does support Israel despite "disagreements" between the two administrations over the war on Hamas.

Biden and Netanyahu recently clashed over Israel's plans to invade the city of Rafah, located on the southern border of the Gaza Strip. Biden told MSNBC on Saturday that an offensive push by Israel into the city of Rafah would be a "red line" for the United States, adding that he could not accept "30,000 more Palestinians dead."

Heinrich said on "Newsline," when asked about Biden's recent comments, that while Israel and the United States "have our disagreements … we want the same things" when it comes to Hamas and the Israeli hostages still being held in captivity.

"We are grateful for the administration's support" and "demonstration of global moral clarity since the beginning of this war," Heinrich said.

"We have our disagreements," she added, "that's no secret. But … in the big scheme of things, we want the same things, Washington and Jerusalem."

Heinrich said, "We do see eye-to-eye on the necessity to eliminate Hamas and to bring all hostages back home. This is why we're having these constant discussions with Washington, including this week."

She added, "There will be further discussions regarding a major military operation in Rafah next week because we all agree that Hamas must be gone."

When asked if Israel has Biden's support, Heinrich said, "We know that Washington and President Biden do have Israel's back since October 7th, and … according to polls that we're seeing, that the American people support Israel's war objectives."

She added, "You don't like terrorists. We don't like terrorists. It's as simple as that."

