Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: Pressure on Israel Incentivizes 'Sick Methods'

Spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office Tal Heinrich told Newsmax on Friday that "when pressure is applied on Israel instead of Hamas in this war, you know they're playing right into Hamas' strategy" and "incentivizing these sick methods."

On Monday, a group of vehicles for the charity World Central Kitchen were struck multiple times as they left one of the organization's warehouses where they had recently dropped off food aid. The incident has increased pressure on Israel to increase their efforts to protect civilians in their war with Hamas.

On Friday, the Israeli military said they had dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in the drone strike, yet Heinrich maintained that if "somebody truly cares about Palestinian civilians they should wish for Hamas to be gone."

Heinrich said that Hamas is doing "their best to maximize civilian suffering in Gaza and again, they hope that Israel will be accused for their actions," she said during an appearance on "The Record Wth Greta Van Susteren."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com