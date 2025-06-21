Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: Time to End Iran's 'Reign of Terror'

Israel faces a pivotal opportunity to act against Iran's growing threat and it's time for decisive action before it's too late, Tal Heinrich, an Israeli journalist and former spokeswoman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax Saturday.

Heinrich said Israel must seize what she called a critical opportunity to stop Iran's escalating threats and agreed with the characterization that the goal is to bring an end to Iran's "reign of terror."

"Everyone in Israel understands that we have no other choice. The opportunity to act is now and not after it's too late," she told "America Right Now."

"There's an opportunity, and there's a necessity. These are the two things that are involved here, and that is the reason why we're doing what we're doing."

When asked whether Israel's typically divided political factions are now united around this moment, Heinrich said the country is aligned "100%."

"I think I heard Sen. Lindsey Graham saying the most accurate sentence this week," she said.

In an interview Tuesday, Graham, R-S.C., said, "You want to avoid World War III? Learn the lessons from World War II."

Heinrich criticized what she called a dangerous revisionist narrative online.

"You see these goons, these crazy people out there who think ... they speak in 2025 as if the Allied forces were the bad guys in World War II and [U.K. Prime Minister Winston] Churchill was the villain. If that is your conclusion from World War II, your soul is lost," she said.

Heinrich said that history shows appeasement does not work while reflecting on the failure of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran nuclear deal, a 2015 agreement to limit Iran's nuclear activities in return for lifting sanctions. In May 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran.

"It never worked. It didn't work with [Adolf] Hitler, you know, with the Munich Agreement. It didn't work for us and for the United States and other nations with Iran," she said.

"They had every chance to try to act like a normal nation. I'm not just talking about now.

"It's not only about their attempt to pursue nuclear capabilities. It's also about those ballistic missiles ... we can't allow them, as the prime minister says, to obtain 20,000 of those ballistic missiles the size of two buses within six years," she said, referencing Netanyahu.

"Those two separately and together are existential threats."

On whether the United States will engage, Heinrich said, "It would be best for the whole world. Everyone across — every sentient person across — the Middle East understands that Iran is so dangerous right now.

"We cannot allow them to be even more dangerous than what they are."

She responded, "Of course," when asked if Arab states are quietly supporting Israel.

"They're cheering for us to win this war."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

