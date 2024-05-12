Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: Israel's Gaza Plans Clear All Along

Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, disagreed Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken's claims that the United States hasn't seen an Israeli plan for what happens after the Hamas war ends, telling Newsmax that Israel's plans have been "very clear" since the Oct. 7 attacks.

"We need to destroy Hamas' military capabilities, destroy them as a governing entity in Gaza," Heinrich said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

She acknowledged that as Hamas is "an ideology" as well as an organization it will be difficult to take them down, but "we don't want them to have a grip on a territory just like ISIS."

"We want to see the deradicalization of the Palestinian society," said Heinrich. "As you know, in post-World War II Germany, it took a long time to deradicalize the society. It took a Marshall Plan. It took the presence of the allies on the ground for a moment.

"I'm not saying that we want to remain in Gaza for 10 years. We don't want to be there for 10 months, but substantial changes take time."

Meanwhile, the Palestinians "should have all the powers to govern themselves," Heinrich said, but "any plan that jeopardizes Israel's security is not a plan."

Heinrich on Sunday also spoke out about President Joe Biden's threats to withhold U.S. weapons from being used in an attack on Hamas in the Gazan city of Rafah, saying that Israel will do what it takes to protect itself, even if it must act alone.

"We're fighting an existential, genocidal threat called Hamas and Hezbollah by the way in the north," she said. "Just over this past weekend, we've had multiple missile shots from the south and from the north. People got injured. A children's playground was hit in Beersheba.

"We know what it takes to defeat Hamas. We know what we have to do … there is still a lot to be done but we will do it."

Even with the tensions between Washington and Jerusalem, Israel and the United States remain strong allies, Heinrich stressed.

"We don't have to agree on each specific detail that pertains to the war, but in the big scheme of things, yes, we do see eye-to-eye and Israel will do whatever it takes to protect its population."

Defeating Hamas will also send the "right message" to terrorists worldwide, said Heinrich.

"The American people, you guys don't like terrorists. We don't like terrorists. You guys get it," she said. "We get it. There are many reasons why it's essential that Israel will defeat Hamas and it not only pertains to our security.

"It's about national security to this country, too, and it's about global security. We need to send the right message to terrorists around the world."

