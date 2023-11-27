×
Tags: tal heinrich | detractors | moral | clarity | gaza | hamas | terrorists

Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: Detractors Lack 'Moral Clarity'

By    |   Monday, 27 November 2023 08:02 PM EST

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Monday that detractors to Israel’s quest to eradicate the Gaza terrorist group Hamas are "lacking more clarity."

Tal Heinrich, appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," was reacting to opinion polls that show some even inside Israel trying to shift the blame for what happened Oct. 7 to Netanyahu instead of placing the blame where it belongs — terrorists.

"Some people are lacking moral clarity right now, Chris, unfortunately," Heinrich told Salcedo. "But you see, we are not fighting this war for likes on social media or hugs from protesters or more handshakes at the United Nations corridors. Not at all. We're fighting a war for our survival."

Hamas terrorists massacred more than 1,200 in Israel beginning on Oct. 7 and took nearly 250 hostages. The stories of atrocities at the hands of Hamas are now being told by Israeli first responders whose job it was to collect and identify the dead.

"On Oct. 7th, Hamas death squads just ravaged through our southern communities. They raped. They butchered. They dismembered. They abducted people. We are fighting for our survival. It's an existential threat," Heinrich said. "And as a nation, we took this decision and, trust us when we say it, we know what it takes to survive in this neighborhood. We've been around for some more than 3,000 years. And the story of the Jewish people in the land of Israel does not end on Oct. 7th.

"We are united, and we will complete the mission," Heinrich said. "We will bring back our sons and daughters, the elderly, the ones who are still in Gaza today, and we will also complete the other mission of eliminating the Hamas terrorist regime.

"We took this decision that we can no longer live next to these terrorist monsters."

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

Monday, 27 November 2023 08:02 PM
