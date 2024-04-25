Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: College Protests 'Antisemitic'

The spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said protests roiling college campuses across the U.S. should be called out for what they are: anti-Israel, antisemitic, and anti-America.

"Sometimes these protests are being covered as a pro-Palestinian protest, or simply anti-Israel," Tal Heinrich said Thursday on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "We should call them for what they are. These are antisemitic protests … not only anti-Israel, by the way, they're anti-America, they're anti-Western overall," she said, pointing to the protesters' "hollowness, their historical, their moral, their logical hollowness.

"Sometimes [they are] holding signs, which they have no clue what these signs say. Pictures of Palestinian terrorists, and they don't even know what the person in their sign did, which is really, really mind boggling. You know that they're chanting for Iran, chanting for Hamas, chanting 'death to America.'

"And on the other side, you see the pro-Israel students singing "God Bless America." So there you have it: On one side, the death-to-America crowd and on the other side, you have the "God Bless America" side. Picking sides should be a no-brainer to anyone."

Heinrich acknowledged that the protesters do not speak for most Americans.

"We know that the overwhelming majority of the American people supports Israel. People here do not support Hamas," she said. "You guys hate terrorists. We hate terrorists. You guys fought and we fight terrorists. This is exactly what we're doing. But Hamas are the ones who are praising these crowds. These ignorant, brainwashed, useful idiot crowds. And why? Because this is the one leverage that they … hope that they have against Israel — international pressure."

Heinrich said the protesters "don't care about Palestinians."

"[I]f they really cared about Palestinian lives, they would have called on a Hamas to surrender," she said. "They would have called on them to release the hostages, to free Gaza of Hamas. But no, they're not doing it. What are they calling for? More Jewish, more Israeli blood."

