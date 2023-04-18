Sen. Ted Budd to Newsmax: Biden 'Policy of Weakness' Hurts Taiwan

President Joe Biden's "policy of weakness," beginning with the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan during his first year in office could see Taiwan fall to the Chinese Communist Party if nothing is changed, Sen. Tedd Budd, R-N.C., tells Newsmax.

Appearing Tuesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Budd said that after Afghanistan, Biden's weakness "led to horrible things like Putin invading Ukraine, China's saber-rattling and being aggressive towards Taiwan. They're flying aggressive missions each and every day, crossing boundary lines and always pushing the edge. So they're preparing for war, and Biden's being rather ambiguous. Its strategic ambiguity, but what we need is strength, and that makes clear that China should not invade Taiwan."

Biden appears to be looking for a way to make mistakes, Budd said.

"We've got the greatest country. We can have anything we want if we just make smart, tough decisions. We've got the greatest technology the greatest military on the planet, he said. "But we were going to stop saying we're the greatest if we're not doing anything to make ourselves great."

Budd said he isn't convince China won't go after American territories in the area if they are able to take over Taiwan.

"China seeks domination when it comes to the Pacific and the South China Sea, and their first mark is really Taiwan. … That's the litmus test for everything. So the stronger we are now, the more problems we prevent for the future."

