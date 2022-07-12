Jim Jordan to Newsmax: FLOTUS 'Taco' Comment Wouldn't Fly if a Republican Said it

Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, decried on Newsmax that if a Republican had made the same comment as first lady Jill Biden did on Monday, comparing the "diversity" of the Hispanic community to "breakfast tacos," there would be more repercussions.

"There's all the comparisons," Jordan told "The Chris Salcedo Show" in his appearance, "what would have happened if President Trump raided the oil reserve and then sent those barrels to China and happened to send them to a company that had ties with one of his children. That's what Joe Biden just did."

On Wednesday, Reuters first broke the story that over 5 million barrels of oils, part of the United States' emergency Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), used to lower domestic fuel prices, were "exported to Europe and Asia last month."

On Friday, The Federalist reported that some of that oil "was sent to China where the president's son has engaged in years of potentially criminal business activity embroiling the Biden White House in scandal since the 2020 campaign."

The report adds that "Biden's Energy Department has refused compliance with requests under the Freedom of Information Act probing the administration's improper use of the nation's strategic oil reserves maintained for emergencies."

