Tabacco to Newsmax: Jon Stewart's Material in Witness Protection

John Tabacco hosts "Wise Guys" on Newsmax. But "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart seems to think Tabacco is in some sort of witness protection program, making the connection while trying to poke fun at Tabacco's last name.

Tabacco told "American Agenda" the bit was funny. Sort of. Tabacco wonders who really needs protection. "But on the other side of the coin, I did love it because I feel like Jon Stewart's comedy has been in the Witness Protection Program for like the last 10 years. So, he was finally funny. I was laughing."

Tabacco offered that one thing you shouldn't try to impose on most people from New York is the inference of a shady history. "But when he starts talking about the Witness Protection Program, number one, you don't do that to a guy from Staten Island. So you're going to have to pay for that one, Jon Stewart. We'll talk soon."

Tabacco said maybe the best part of all, that Tabacco is his real name. But what about the other guy? "While he's mocking me for my name, my real name, John Tobacco, and kind of making fun that I'm Italian, Jon Stewart is actually Jon Leibowitz. So he's the one that's the impostor. He's running around with a fake name."

"Wise Guys With John Tabacco" airs on Newsmax on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET.

