TW Shannon to Newsmax: Running in Oklahoma to Keep Opportunity Alive

Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, who is facing off against Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., for the GOP nomination in Tuesday's runoff primary, said on Newsmax as voters headed to the polls Tuesday that he's running because it's important to perpetuate success for the next generation of Americans.

"This country and this state have been extraordinarily good to me," Shannon said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I was raised by two wonderful parents, and the reason I am running for the U.S. Senate is because I'm concerned about the direction of our country."

Shannon and Mullin are vying for the nomination to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe. The winner of Tuesday's runoff will face the Democrat nominee, former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, in November.

"America is not the home of systemic racism as the narrative would have you believe coming out of Washington, D.C.," Shannon said. "America is the home of systemic opportunity. I've had a chance to be the CEO of a bank, which is what I've been doing. I've been the Speaker of the House; I finished college and law school.

"I want to tell you that because that story only happens in the United States of America."

It's important to keep such opportunity going for the next generation, he added, "and that's why we can't send somebody that's part of the swamp back to the swamp. We've got to send an America-first conservative who will stand up to not just the liberals in Washington, but even the party bosses in our own party."

Shannon added that, unlike Mullin, he supports term limits, and he believes that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., "are part of the problem, not part of the solution."

