Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Happy to Hear Syrian Govt Showing Support for Israel

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax Friday that she's "very happy to hear that the Syrian government has shown support for the nation of Israel" and that the situation there isn't "getting kinetic."

"I obviously hold the same sentiment that President [Donald] Trump has in peace through strength. And I just want to make a note and echo the sentiments of my colleague, [Sen. Markwayne] Mullin, [R-Okla.,] who was just on, that American troops had nothing to do with this strike" in Iran," Luna told "National Report."

"And although we obviously support our allies, we first and foremost want to ensure that our troops are protected. So it's important on the national scene that that gets out there: that if anything happens, and a hair is touched on the head of our troops, there will be full retaliation from the U.S. government," she added.

A Trump-linked evangelical pastor earlier this week said peace between Syria and Israel is "very possible" after he and a pro-Israel American rabbi held talks with Syria's Islamist leader Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace in Damascus.

Efforts by the U.S. to bring more Arab states, chiefly Saudi Arabia, into the deals known as the Abraham Accords have faltered amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, sparked by the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel.

Still, Syria's new rulers have from the outset indicated that they seek calm and even eventual peace with Israel.

Reuters has reported that Syria and Israel in the past weeks held indirect and then direct talks aimed at calming tensions.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

