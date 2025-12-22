Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Syria Airstrikes Necessary After Troop Attacks

U.S. airstrikes in Syria were a necessary response after American forces were attacked and two U.S. soldiers were killed, as they gave a clear warning to the Islamic State and other terror-linked actors operating in the region, Rep. Randy Fine told Newsmax on Monday.

"These Muslim terrorists attacked our forces and killed a couple of our soldiers a few days ago. So responding was the right thing to do," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

He added that he appreciates President Donald Trump for "sending the message that we're not going to put up with this in this part of the world or any part of the world."

Fine said the U.S. is dealing with a "complicated" environment in Syria as Washington tries to build a working relationship with the country's new leadership while also pursuing counterterror operations alongside Israel.

"Well, look, the relationship in Syria is complicated," Fine said, describing Syria's president as a "former, if you can ever be," terrorist.

He said the U.S. should make clear it will not tolerate threats against religious minorities or U.S. interests.

"While we've sort of said that they're the president, and we're going to try to work with them, we need them to understand that people who threaten Druze and Christians and Americans and Israelis, we're not just going to put up with it," Fine said.

He added that the U.S. message to ISIS also applies to "the former al-Qaida terrorists that we have to deal with in Syria as well."

Fine also weighed in on domestic politics, backing a GOP healthcare bill that passed the House and is now headed to the Senate. He said the measure is not a complete fix but would reduce costs.

"This bill incorporates multiple changes that will bring down healthcare costs for everyone," Fine said. "Is it the final answer? Does it solve the entirety of the healthcare problem? No. But does it move the ball down the field? Yes."

He criticized Democrats for resisting incremental changes and said he is "unfortunately not super optimistic" about smooth passage in the Senate, citing comments from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., about blocking legislation that does not meet Democrat demands.

Fine also said he is talking with House colleagues about pursuing a vote to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after she said she would seek his expulsion.

"Well, last week, Ilhan Omar announced that she was going to seek my expulsion from the House, but she announced it in a fundraising email," Fine said. "So, like everything else in her life, it was a fraud."

Fine said that, unlike Omar, he would pursue the effort directly. "If I'm going to try to expel her, I won't put it in a fundraising email. I'll just do it," he said.

He then broadened his criticism to immigration, saying he is discussing whether the country should accept "these fake Somali refugees who come to our country, add no value, suck our resources, defraud our government, whether we actually want them here."

Fine said Omar should not serve in Congress and went further, saying, "I think she shouldn't be an American," adding, "They all need to go home, starting with her."

Omar was born in Somalia.

On tensions inside the conservative movement, Fine said antisemitism is a defining fault line and said some public figures have no place in the movement.

"Look, we have rank antisemites, disgusting people who are masquerading as conservatives. They aren't," Fine said. "Make no mistake. Tucker Carlson is not MAGA."

