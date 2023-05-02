Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Dems 'Intimidating' Justices Is a 'Travesty'

Democrats and President Joe Biden are not only not standing for Supreme Court justices, they are openly "intimidating" them with ethics investigations as justices are facing death threats, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., warned Tuesday on Newsmax.

"What Democrats want to do is they want to intimidate the Supreme Court and Supreme Court justices," Johnson told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "They're standing idly by, as the Biden administration is, in not protecting the justices from intimidation."

Justice Samuel Alito is suggesting he has a "good idea" who the leaker of last year's Supreme Court overruling of Roe v. Wade was, meanwhile Alito fears "assassination," according to Johnson.

"And as Justice Alito said this weekend, when he couldn't attend an event, he had to Zoom into it: They're concerned about assassination," Johnson told host Carl Higbie. "This is serious business."

Johnson understands the Senate's desire to talk about Supreme Court ethics, but efforts to get Chief Justice John Roberts to testify this week before the Senate — which he declined to do — is a violation of the separations of powers in the U.S. Constitution, Johnson says.

"You know, this is a separate branch of government," he concluded to Higbie. "From my standpoint, I think the Supreme Court is well-suited to police their own ethics and set their own rules.

"I think we can probably talk about it, but we need to respect the separation of powers here, and we need to really protect the Supreme Court justices — and Democrats and this administration are not doing that.

"I think it is a travesty what is happening right now."

