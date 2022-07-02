Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Dems Out of Line Attacking Supreme Court

Democrats and progressives' attacks on the Supreme Court are demeaning to the institution, constitutional legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax.

"Look, I don't like some of these decisions, and I'm going to argue against them and subsequent cases, but you can't demean the Supreme Court, you can't pack the Supreme Court, you can't de-legitimize the Supreme Court," Dershowitz told Saturday's "America Right Now." "Today the Supreme Court has turned to the right. In my day, it turned to the left. It's always been controversial, and the pendulum is often swung quite widely.

"I support Martin Luther King's statement that the arc of justice generally points to justice, and I think it will in our country. This is the weekend of July 4th. We have to appreciate the great American institutions, and they include the Supreme Court, whether we agree or not, with particular decisions."

Dershowitz told host Logan Ratick he backs liberal Democrats on opinions and policies, but cannot stand behind attempts like those of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to pressure or impeach justices because she does not agree with their judicial decisions or opinions.

"I'm a liberal Democrat," Dershowitz said, before adding, "I'm the most anti-progressive, anti-radical, anti-AOC person imaginable. I'm like a conservative who doesn't like the extreme, extreme, extreme."

While Dershowitz does not like the some of the legal decisions of late, he did support the Supreme Court kicking the power of executive branch administrative agencies back to Congress where it belongs, including the authority of the Environmental Protective Agency.

"The court has been in the process of trying to reduce the power of all administrative agencies," Dershowitz told Ratick. "It believes, this majority believes, that Congress should not abdicate, in general terms to administrative agencies, powers.

"What the Supreme Court basically said is, if Congress wants the EPA to do this, order to tell them to do it in explicit terms.

"So this is more of a rejection of the administrative state than it is of any particular climate policy, and it's going to continue. They're going to be other attacks on administrative agencies as well.

"And so Congress better get busy and pass legislation if it wants to have impacts on the environment and other important policies."

