Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Americans Don't Want Biden Policies

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump's sweeping victory on Super Tuesday is a reflection of the destructive policies of President Joe Biden.

"The American people know what's happening," Jordan said on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Jordan noted the changes since Biden's first day in office on Jan. 20, 2021.

"We went from secure border to no border; we went from safe streets to record crime; we went from $2 gas to $4 gas; we went from stable prices to record inflation; we went from a guy who projected strength from our Oval Office ... to Joe Biden; and of course, we've had the government weaponized and turned against we the people," Jordan said.

According to 270 to Win, Trump has amassed 499 delegates so far. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has garnered 43. And an estimated 1,215 are needed to win the GOP nomination.

