Fmr Gov. Sununu to Newsmax: Airlines Don't Want to Be Political Linchpin

Staffing shortages among TSA workers and air traffic controllers, resulting from the ongoing federal government shutdown, are leading to increased flight delays at airports across the country. Union leaders have noted that the situation may continue to deteriorate.

President and CEO of Airlines for America Chris Sununu told Newsmax on Saturday that these vital workers do want to be made into a “political linchpin” for the lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

“These air traffic controllers, these TSA workers, they're not paid. And they literally have nothing in their paychecks right now going forward. So they're all working as best they can, knowing that they do have to put food on the table for their families.

"And every day that goes on, the pressures get a little greater, maybe the opportunities to go do something else because they've got to get money one way or the other. They're working hard.

"God bless them. But it has been a real struggle. So it just really emphasizes we don't want to be a political linchpin,” Sununu said during an appearance on “The Count.”

The former New Hampshire governor wanted viewers to know that safety in America's skies will always take priority over faster service.

“And as [Transportation] Secretary Duffy emphasized, their safety is everything. And that's why we don't have massive cancellations. There might be some extended delays."

"What we're seeing right now is maybe two or three spots across the country, always a little different. Might be short on staff causing delays, but given the hundreds of locations, even thousands of locations across the country that are dealing with the tens of thousands of flights is actually not nearly as bad."

"The real issue is these these air traffic controllers, these TSA workers, they're not being paid," Sununu added.

