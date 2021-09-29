Sen. Sullivan to Newsmax: Generals' Testimony Exposes Biden's Lies on Afghanistan

The Pentagon leaders' testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee showed that President Joe Biden "solely owns this foreign policy fiasco" with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and that he has not been leveling with the American people on "so many big issues," Sen. Dan Sullivan said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"He's not been telling the truth and they came out yesterday in the hearing," the Alaska Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"The president said that his military advisers told him not to leave forces in Afghanistan. That was not true. The president said that al-Qaida was gone from Afghanistan. That was not true. The president said that he will keep the military in Afghanistan until all Americans have been rescued. That turned out not to be true."

Further, Biden referred to the withdrawal from Afghanistan as an "extraordinary success," but Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called it a "strategic failure," Sullivan pointed out.

"These are not minor misstatements by the president when he's talking to the American people," said Sullivan. "These are fundamental falsehoods. They are life and death lies and they came out in the hearing."

The White House has reacted to the testimony with White House press secretary Jen Psaki noting that there was a range of viewpoints that had been presented to Biden, and Sullivan insisted that response showed the administration is "spinning it again."

"The facts have come out in these hearings and previous classified hearings that we had every major military advisor to the president," said Sullivan. He added that Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, U.S. Central Command commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, and Gen. Scott Miller, the top U.S. general in Afghanistan, had all advised Biden to leave a residual force in Afghanistan.

"[They] predicted that if he did not, you would see the chaos and fiasco that we've all witnessed," said Sullivan. "I have not heard from one military adviser to the president anything to contradict what I just said. They're trying to spin it and they need to level with the American people."

