Rep. Stutzman to Newsmax: GOP Unity Needed for Reconciliation Fight

Now that the Senate has agreed to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, Republicans must "stick together" to pass a reconciliation bill, Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Stutzman told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride that while the Senate deal would restore funding for key DHS operations, Republicans must now follow through by securing full funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol through the reconciliation process.

"Yes it can [get done]," he said. "We as Republicans have to stick together."

Stutzman acknowledged that reconciliation, which allows legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority, has become a necessary, if imperfect, tool given the chamber's 60-vote threshold for most bills.

Still, he warned that relying on the process reflects broader dysfunction in Washington.

"This is not the best way to govern," he said, while adding that it may be the only viable path forward to deliver on promises made to voters, including advancing the Save America Act and completing border security measures championed by President Donald Trump.

The lawmaker said the focus now shifts to the House, where lawmakers face pressure to quickly pass the Senate-backed measure and move on to broader funding priorities — particularly border security.

"I hope so," Stutzman said of a swift House vote, noting that Senate Democrats are urging their House counterparts to back the deal.

But he criticized the drawn-out process, arguing the situation — including unpaid federal workers and airport disruptions — could have been avoided.

"This is stuff that could have been done three weeks ago," Stutzman said. "We wouldn't have had to go through this whole exercise and making the American people just have difficulty getting through TSA [Transportation Security Administration] lines."

He also accused Democrats of using the standoff to advance their long-standing goal of weakening immigration enforcement, suggesting their message to supporters is centered on efforts to "defund ICE."

The Indiana Republican credited House leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for maintaining unity within a narrow GOP majority — a critical factor as lawmakers navigate competing priorities ranging from defense spending to budget cuts.

"In a small majority, you have to stick together and find those issues that we can all agree on," Stutzman said.

He also took aim at Democrats, accusing them of opposing Republican initiatives across the board and prioritizing political opposition over policy outcomes.

"They want Trump to fail," Stutzman said, arguing that such resistance ultimately undermines broader American interests.

Looking ahead, Stutzman warned that failure to unite could have political consequences for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. But he remained optimistic that a consensus package can be reached.

"There's going to be a package that I think we can all agree on," he said, stressing that GOP unity will be key to finishing the job on border security and government funding.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com