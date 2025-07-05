Freedom Caucus' Stutzman to Newsmax: OBBB 'Best I've Ever Voted On'

House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Indiana, told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda" that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was "the best bill I've ever voted on in Congress."

Stutzman said that it's been an interesting week and a "good week for America, but also a good week for Republicans and especially President [Donald] Trump," following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Independence Day.

"You know, for myself, after the Senate passed their version earlier this week, it was one of those things where there was a lot of mixed messaging coming out of the Senate, wasn't exactly sure what the information was. What did they actually do to the bill? There was at one point we thought that they had taken out the provision to ban illegals from Medicaid, and so it was just kind of a scramble there for us," the House Budget Committee member told Newsmax.

Stutzman said he reached out to the White House following the Senate's iteration of the bill.

"I wanted to support the president, I wanted to support this bill. I wanted to make sure that, you know, it's going to get across the finish line. But, you know, there's always this uncertainty exactly what's in the bill. And especially after some of the stories came out of the Senate," he said, noting that once he was able to have those conversations "it was very productive."

"In fact, the president, the White House, the speaker's office … the conversations were very respectful. They were very positive. I know there's some talk about some primaries for a couple members, but overall, you know, the Freedom Caucus and other members really did, I believe, went through the bill thoroughly to make sure that it's a strong bill, which it is. And then, of course, setting the table on some of those things that could be done next to work on our debt and deficits, which is our biggest concern," Stutzman said.

