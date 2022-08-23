Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Students Should Pay Off Loans

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that students should pay back loans rather than get a bailout from the Biden administration.

Speaking to "Spicer & Co." about the Biden administration paying off a portion of student loans, Fallon said, "this is patently unfair, and it's un-American."

Fallon added that "it doesn't teach these young people that when you make a choice, you made a conscious choice to borrow money to attend a four-year university, you need to pay that money back."

According to a Forbes report filed in June, the total student loan debt, for federal and private loans, totaled $1.75 trillion. On Monday, White House officials, as CNN reported, considered wiping up to $10,000 of debt per borrower depending on income.

"The President will have more to say on this before August 31," a White House official stated. "As a reminder, no one with a federally held loan has had to pay a single dime in student loans since President Biden took office, and this Administration has already canceled about $32 billion in debt for more than 1.6 million Americans — more than any Administration in history."