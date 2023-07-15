Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden Buying Votes With Loan Forgiveness

President Joe Biden is buying votes with his recent cancellation of $39 billion in student loans for some 800,000 borrowers, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax.

Biden "doesn't think about anything other than spending money," Norman told "Saturday Agenda."

"Look at what he's done with the spending dollars that he's added to every American in this country. And what a tragedy to pay for college debt; how do you think that makes the person who didn't go to college or the person who paid their loan off to go to college [feel]? He's buying votes. That's all he's doing."

"But this loan forgiveness, the Supreme Court, thank God, has overruled him now four times. And ... basically, he's given a thumb to the Supreme Court. And really, he is taking it to the American people in such an awful way. This is money we don't have: $32 trillion in debt and rising," the congressman added.

According to CNBC, those eligible for cancellation must have made payments for 20 or 25 years; other caveats are their loan and plan types. The action was deemed a fix to "longstanding failures" in the student loan repayment programs.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!