Bishop Strickland to Newsmax: Remember God Is With Us

Bishop Joseph Strickland, who was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 and is formerly of Tyler, Texas, shared insights on the significance of the Holy Triduum during an appearance on Newsmax Saturday.

He described the period encompassing Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday as a profound time in the Christian calendar.

"It is truly a beautiful part of what is called the Easter Triduum," Strickland said on "America Right Now." "Holy Saturday is that time when the Lord is in the tomb. His mortal body has died. It is immortal as God, but he truly died and is in the tomb."

Reflecting on the world's emptiness without God's presence, Strickland emphasized the importance of remembering that "God is with us" during spiritual reflection.

Regarding the significance of the empty tomb, Strickland said, "The empty tomb is the Lord is risen. And that is the very beginning really of Christianity, of understanding. Even for his disciples who walked with him when he rose from the dead, they fully understood what his life and his suffering was all about.

"So the empty tomb is that beginning because the tomb is empty, but the Lord has risen. And it reminds us of the great supernatural truth that has been revealed by the son of God."

In discussing the message of Easter, Strickland emphasized the importance of authenticity and clarity in conveying the faith. He underscored the need to remain faithful to Christianity's distinct message, especially amid the challenges of the modern world.

"Pope Francis ... reminds young people that this life passes quickly," Strickland said. "We need to remind them, and I think the best way to do that is to be clear and authentic, to show the real compassion that is Jesus Christ."

