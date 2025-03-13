Winston Scott to Newsmax: Astronauts Face 'Physical Adaptation'

The two American astronauts who have been stranded in space for nine months will experience "physical adaptation" when they return to Earth, former NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Winston Scott told Newsmax on Thursday.

SpaceX on Wednesday scrubbed the expected launch of a replacement crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station that would have set in motion the long-awaited homecoming of U.S. astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stuck in space after a trip on Boeing's faulty Starliner.

NASA said it's now targeting a launch no earlier than Friday night.

Scott said on "Wake Up America" that the astronauts should be fine with the "adaptation back to normal everyday life."

"There will be somewhat of an adjustment because they've been gone from their families for so long," he told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter. "The remaining spouse has picked up all of the household duties with the children and the car and the maintenance, all that stuff. But it will be a welcome return for them to go back home.

"What will be somewhat challenging is the physical adaptation. Their bodies have changed since they've been in orbit. They haven't lifted and carried their own body weight for a long time. So just to stand up and walk the tenderness on the bottom of the feet, the soreness of the bones and so on, it's going to take a while for them to get back physically to where they were when they left. So the physical part will be an adjustment for them."

Scott said it likely will take weeks for Wilmore and Williams to resume a normal life.

"It depends somewhat on the individual," Scott said. "They will probably be able to stand up and walk very, very carefully aided shortly after they get back. But by the time they get back to running marathons and playing racquetball or handball or whatever it is they do is going to be at least several weeks, and they will be monitored very, very carefully by medical personnel, and the trainers will work with them.

"The problem is not only muscle atrophy, but loss of bone marrow density, blood volume. Even when they feel normal, they could be susceptible to stress fractures if they undergo extreme physical workouts. So there are a lot of things that cannot be seen by the naked eye that they're going to have to be adjusted and recuperated before they can get back to a normal, active life."

Scott said he expected Wilmore and Williams to be thrilled after they return.

"I think they are very, very excited about the possibility of coming home here pretty soon," Scott said. "They have been up there for much, much longer than they anticipated. They're troopers, they blend in with the crew. They got to do some exciting things.

"In fact, Suni Williams conducted a spacewalk a week or so ago and set a new spacewalking record. So, kudos to her. So, they're enjoying every moment that they are there. I tell you, they are ready to come home, and they are excited. It's like waiting for Santa Claus to come on Christmas Day; they're ready for the day to arrive."

Reuters contributed to this story.

