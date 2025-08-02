Roger Stone to Newsmax: 'Enormous Mistake' for Russia to Test Trump

Russia is making an "enormous mistake" testing President Donald Trump, because he will "always stand up for the country's interests," former Trump campaign adviser and friend Roger Stone told Newsmax Saturday.

"I've worked for two very tough guys," Stone said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "I worked for President Richard Nixon. I worked for Senator Bob Dole as his assistant two years in the Senate. But Donald Trump is the toughest man I know, and he's particularly tough when it comes to protecting the interests of the United States."

Stone's comments come after Trump on Friday ordered the positioning of two nuclear submarines near Russia, referring to what he called "provocative statements" from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Trump has rebuilt the United States' military strength, which has been "allowed to atrophy by his predecessors," and "nobody's working harder for peace than he is," said Stone.

"I think he's already earned the Nobel Peace Prize in all honesty, between ending the conflict between Congo and Rwanda, between Pakistan and India, just two examples," he added. "He's working very hard to get peace in this region. But it seems to me that every time he gets [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy lined up, then [Vladimir] Putin falls apart, then he gets Putin lined up and Zelensky falls out. He's the master negotiator. We will get there. But threatening him is an enormous mistake."

Stone on Saturday also commented about reports that FBI Director Kash Patel found sensitive documents, connected to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe, socked away in a secret room at the bureau.

"This is an enormous development because what it proves is not only were Barack Obama and Joe Biden and Susan Rice, James Comey, the FBI director, and John Brennan involved in the falsification and the fabrication of the whole Russian collusion hoax. But Hillary Clinton herself signed off on it," said Stone.

Stone added that the alleged plot is the "greatest single dirty trick in American political history."

"It is an abuse of power in which nothing less than the full authority of the United States government," he said. "The extraordinary capability of our intelligence agencies was used, utilizing two pieces of what they knew was fraudulent evidence, the Steele dossier and the false claim that the Russians conducted an online hack of the Democratic National Committee, to remove a duly elected president. It was a coup attempt."

Stone pointed out that "they tried to destroy my life particularly" by accusing him of lying about Russian collusion."

"How do you lie about something that did not happen?" he said. "It's not even possible. So yes, I would like to see those responsible brought to justice."

