Roger Stone to Newsmax: 'Vindicated' by FBI's Bolton Raid

Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Friday night that he feels "vindicated" by the FBI's raid earlier in the day on former National Security Adviser John Bolton's home, pointing to his own early morning televised raid and arrest in January 2019 as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump.

"I was arrested at 6:06 in the morning; at 6:11 one of the talking heads from CNN sent my lawyer a copy of my sealed indictment," Stone recalled during his appearance on Newsmax's "Finnerty."

"It wouldn't be unsealed by a federal magistrate for four more hours, and it had no court markings or any time stamp on it," he added. "But if you looked at the metadata tags, you could see that it had the initials of the man who wrote it. Therefore, the man who leaked it — Andrew Weissmann, the de facto head of the Mueller witch hunt."

Stone argued that his own arrest demonstrated how politically motivated leaks have been tolerated in Washington. "The leaking of a search or arrest warrant prior to being executed is a felony. But of course, the judge in my case couldn't care less," he told guest host Ed Henry. "CNN won an award … for their investigative reporting, when in fact they were at the doorstep when I was arrested on the basis of a leak. Unbelievable."

On Bolton's case, Stone insisted that "there's a big difference between the FBI under former directors James Comey or Christopher Wray and under Kash Patel." With Patel in charge, "this raid would not have gone down if there was not some probable cause, if there was not some legal rationale for it," he said.

Stone described the Bolton raid as "the reopening of an investigation that was closed by the Biden administration into John Bolton's possession of classified documents," adding that "instead, they wanted to prosecute the one man in the world who was entitled to have classified documents — Donald Trump."

He also reacted to anti-Trump attorney George Conway's rapid response to the raid. "First of all, George Conway lives in New York, whereas John Bolton's home is in the suburban Washington area. So what this tells me is that Bolton has lawyered up, as he needs to," Stone said. "Conway is, of course, the architect of the extension of the New York state law that allowed the lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll."

