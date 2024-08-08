WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stolen valor | tim walz | democrat | lies | fraud | hypocrisy | vp

Rep. Pete Stauber to Newsmax: Gov. Tim Walz Lied to America

By    |   Thursday, 08 August 2024 11:21 AM EDT

Gov. Tim Walz committed "stolen valor," lying to Minnesotans and the country about retiring as a command sergeant major and having gone to war, Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"He lied to advance his political career, and every service member should be extremely upset," Stauber told "National Report." "The definition of stolen valor should have Tim Walz's face on it. He lied about where he was in retirement, and he lied about going to war."

Stauber, who has represented Minnesota's 8th Congressional District since 2019, is married to a woman who spent 24 years in the Minnesota Air National Guard and says veterans are furious about Walz's "stolen valor."

"It's unacceptable," Stauber said. "We honor and cherish and love our members of the National Guard. All of them. But this is stolen valor. He lied. And that goes to his character."

Walz's policies like giving driver's licenses, free healthcare, and free college to illegal immigrants has devastated the North Star State, causing major businesses to leave, the Minnesota congressman also warned.

