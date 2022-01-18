Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: It's Well Past Time for Fauci to Go

It is well past time for Dr. Anthony Fauci to step down as chief medical adviser to the president, Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax on Tuesday.

''It's well past time,'' the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's ''Stinchfield.'' ''My primary concern with Anthony Fauci is how he has mismanaged this pandemic and the arrogance of not only Dr. Fauci, but the elite.''

''You were talking about the people running their businesses, put out of business because of his shutdowns that, truthfully, didn't really work. They didn't make a whole lot of sense. ... You could go to the big-box stores, but you couldn't go to the Main Street stores on Main Street,'' Johnson continued. ''And so it's just that disconnect from the American public.''

Fauci's shutdowns worked out well for people who could work from home, but small businesses struggling to stay open, where people's life savings were wrapped up, ''got wiped out,'' Johnson said.

When Johnson asked Fauci on a Senate phone call if he was concerned about the human toll and the economic devastation caused by his shutdowns, Fauci responded: ''That's not my department. I'll let the economists worry about that.''

When host Grant Stinchfield brought up Fauci's speech about COVID disinformation to the World Economic Forum and said that ''the only disinformation was coming out of the CDC and Dr. Fauci and NIH when all we wanted was just facts,'' Johnson responded:

''It's jaw-dropping what little data our government has supplied us or may be even gathering on the pandemic. There's so much information we don't know, because of the mismanagement of Dr. Fauci and the federal health agencies.''

''What exactly are you saying is disinformation?'' Johnson asked. ''Are you saying it's disinformation, when, for example, I put out a chart that there has been over 21,000 deaths associated with COVID vaccines over the 12-month period that they've been administered … compared to 77 deaths, on average, for the normal seasonal flu vaccine, or 69 deaths for hydroxychloroquine, or 15 deaths for ivermectin on an annual basis?''

''I know it's information that you don't want the American public to hear, but it's not misinformation. It's the truth, and that's what's been missing in this equation here is the truth and honesty and transparency from these federal agencies,'' Johnson said.

