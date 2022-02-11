Rep. Stewart to Newsmax: VP Harris 'Destined to Fail' Leading US on Ukraine

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris is ''destined to fail'' as President Joe Biden's lead in dealing with the crisis in Ukraine.

''It is so disheartening to see a president that is so detached from the truth, and so detached from the concerns of the American people, and so detached from the way a capable administration would operate,'' Stewart said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''He should be engaged with this, not his vice president. He should be the one who's leading on this. He should be the one who's gathering our allies. He should be the one who is bracing the American people, not pushing it off on Kamala Harris, who's destined once again to fail in this mission,'' he said.

The White House announced Wednesday that Harris will represent the U.S. at the Feb. 18-20 Munich Security Conference in Germany.

There, she ''will demonstrate our ironclad commitment to our NATO Allies, reaffirm our shared interest in upholding the principles that have underpinned European peace and security since World War II, and underscore our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity,'' the White House said.

Meanwhile, Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops at its border with Ukraine, and State Department officials are warning that a Russian invasion could come at any time.

Biden has put Harris in charge of two other high-profile issues in his first year as president: the southern border czar and voting reform legislation.

Between 100,000 and 200,000 immigrants are crossing over into the United States from Mexico illegally each month, totaling more than almost 2 million in the administration's first year, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The voting rights legislation she is supposed to tout is locked in the Senate, facing a Republican filibuster without the 60 votes Democrats need to bypass it for a vote, NPR reported.

''He's given her two impossible tasks,'' Stewart said. ''There is no way in the world she was going to fix the crisis on the border without his support, and he clearly wasn't going to do that.

''And now she's in a position where she's got to go to dissuade [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, a KGB thug, to not doing something that he's very clearly intending to do, and I don't know why they would diminish their own vice president in such a way,'' he said.

Stewart is seeking reelection this year and faces a GOP primary challenger, Salt Lake City lawyer Erin Rider, in Utah's newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District, according to the Deseret News.

