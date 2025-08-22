Fmr Capitol Police Chief to Newsmax: Trump's D.C. Tour Good for Morale

Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., tour where he met with police and military members will "absolutely" raise morale during the ongoing crackdown on crime and homelessness in the district.

Trump on Thursday traveled through Washington, D.C., for a series of meetings with police officers and members of the military currently deployed to the capital.

"I just want to thank everybody very much for being here," Trump said while visiting the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Southeast D.C., the main gathering point for the agencies involved in the operation. "I wanted to do this. We've had some incredible results that have come out, and it's like a different place. It's like a different city. It's the capital. It's going to be the best in the world."

Sund, the former commander of the Special Operations Division of the Metropolitan Police Department, said on Newsmax's "National Report" that Trump's trip will "absolutely" raise morale among law enforcement in Washington."

Sund said, "They do not look at it as being minor and taking into consideration he didn't go visit them up in northwest. He went over to Anacostia, Washington, D.C., and southeast. So he is visiting them in the field. And that means a lot to the officers."

He added, "I've seen him do it before. That's that's leadership and that's true care for the men and women of law enforcement. So it's greatly appreciated."

