Rep. Palazzo to Newsmax: Mayorkas 'Talking Out of Both Sides of His Mouth'

The situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is a national emergency, but Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has been "talking out of both sides of his mouth" when testifying before members of Congress, Rep. Steven Palazzo told Newsmax, a day after grilling the secretary during his hearing before the House Appropriations Committee.

"His performance was great if you were just allowing him to lie through his teeth about the border and about the previous administration about he's effectively managing the situation," the Mississippi Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's basically effectively destroying the safety and security of our nation."

During Wednesday's testimony, Palazzo told Mayorkas that he's "appalled by the fact that it's been a year since you sat before us last and the only change regarding the situation of the southwest border is that the situation has gotten much worse. This administration's lax policies in opening the borders not just allow immigration to occur have opened the floodgates for nefarious activity and burdened the agencies that have the responsibility to respond."

Palazzo told Newsmax on Thursday that his main concern is about the drug and human trafficking that is growing at the border.



"We can handle the women and children. We can process them. We can return them to their home countries," said Palazzo, adding that he's more concerned about the "nefarious activity."

"Last year alone, they seized 11,000 pounds of fentanyl," he said. "We've had a record number of overdoses last year. Many of those were directly related to fentanyl drugs."

Palazzo added that last year when he visited the border, patrol agents begged him and other lawmakers to keep former President Donald Trump's policies in place.



"I don't understand what Mayorkas was saying about that they inherited a dismantled system," Palazzo said. "I felt like we were securing the border, and we were much safer when we had the policies that were put in the effect under President Trump … we need all these things, and we need them now to protect and secure our border and protect Americans."

Further, Palazzo said Mayorkas' plan to handle the border was only released on Tuesday, the day before the hearing, and "we haven't even had a chance to digest it."

"What I would do is I would declare a national emergency because this is truly a national emergency," Palazzo said. "I would deploy tens of thousands of National Guardsman down there … our border's not closed. We don't control our border. The cartel does and we need to send every resource that we could possibly muster to the border, and we need to do it now."

