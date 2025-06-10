Alabama AG to Newsmax: Los Angeles Suffering Because of Poor Leadership

Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Los Angeles has been plagued by poor leadership as the city deals with violent protests.

Marshall said that, if elected, he will be a conservative leader who will help President Donald Trump enforce his agenda and stand for Alabama's values.

"We need to look no further than what's going on in Los Angeles right now to see the need for strong conservative leaders in Washington," Marshall said on "National Report." "[California Gov.] Gavin Newsom and [Los Angeles] Mayor [Karen] Bass won't control their cities, won't stand up for the rule of law. What President Trump needs is someone that will stand with our ICE agents to be able to help the enforcement of our immigration laws, and to be able to build that secure border."

Marshall took Newsom to task for the unrest in California, where protests are raging over immigration laws.

"This is a failed effort by California, not only in the courts, their litigation, but just in the lack of leadership," Marshall said. "We saw it through the fires that devastated millions of dollars of property and families that were displaced. We're seeing that abject failure of leadership now. It's what you get when you claim to be a sanctuary city and a sanctuary state."

