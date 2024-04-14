Rabbi Burg to Newsmax: Anti-Israel Protesters 'Celebrate Terrorists'

U.S. protesters who have lashed out at Israel’s war in Gaza are “celebrating terrorists” and are “the same as Iran,” Rabbi Steven Burg, the head of a global Jewish outreach program, told Newsmax on Sunday.

In an interview on "Sunday Agenda," Burg, the director of Aish HaTorah, said protesters are “attacking every-day people.”

“They're coming in, they’re going to synagogues,” Burg said. “I think that law enforcement is getting overwhelmed because they're really … violent protesters, and I think our country has to stand up and let them know that our country stands for freedom, and we're not going to tolerate the celebration of terrorists.”

According to Burg, “we've been seeing this for a long time.”

“The comparison between Israeli soldiers to Nazi stormtroopers has been insane,” he said. “All they do is try to defend their country.”

Burg pointed to the terror attack on New York on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Osama bin Laden really butchered and killed Americans on American soil, And here we are on TikTok — he's being celebrated,” Burg said. “I think what everyone is missing here is if you go to universities across the country, this is not about being anti-Israel. It's about being anti-American. It is about being anti-West."

"This is the next generation of young people across the United States that are being taught by professors … that Osama bin Laden had some good ideas, Hitler had some good ideas and that the West is totally morally corrupt," he continued.

Burg said: “We need to retake our country, I think that our politicians need to stand up for our values, and we just need to stand strong because what's happening across the country — not just the Jews, but now it's gonna expand to everyone else — is horrific.”

The rabbi also urged the Biden administration to be “much tougher, much stronger” against Iran.

“Everyone knows that Bibi [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] now is being held back by the United States in terms of retaliating … saying just be happy the missiles didn't hit,” he said.

“What happens [when] they send another 300 missiles … you can't play defense your whole life. At some point these people — unless you smack them back, they don’t learn their lesson.”

