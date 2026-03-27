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Tags: steve toth | mike johnson | john thune | john cornyn

Rep. Steve Toth to Newsmax: GOP Must Get Tough on Funding

By    |   Friday, 27 March 2026 07:17 PM EDT

Texas state Rep. Steve Toth criticized Senate Republicans after the chamber approved a bipartisan measure to restore funding for most of the Department of Homeland Security, telling Newsmax on Friday the deal reduced leverage in a broader immigration funding dispute.

On "Ed Henry: The Big Take," Toth singled out Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

He said Republican voters want leaders willing to use governing authority rather than negotiate compromises.

"People are looking for a leader," he said. "They're not looking for Democrat light John Thune or John Cornyn.

"They're looking for leaders. And we need you to step up and lead."

The Senate measure passed unanimously early Friday and would restore funding for most DHS operations.

It includes the Transportation Security Administration, the Coast Guard, and disaster-response functions but excludes immigration enforcement funding tied to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., rejected the Senate bill and said the House would instead pursue a temporary measure through May 22 that includes immigration enforcement funding.

Toth said the outcome showed Senate Republicans were too quick to compromise.

"They just want to do deals with Democrats," he said.

Toth argued that Democrats often demand clean funding bills amid shutdown threats while Republicans do not receive similar concessions.

"This is just completely ridiculous," he said. "I'm sick of it.

"We got screwed over by Thune in the Senate. I'm just done with it."

Asked about President Donald Trump's call for a tougher Republican posture, Toth said the issue reflects a broader concern about how Republicans govern.

"When Republicans win elections, they take office. When Democrats win elections, they wield power," Toth said.

The Associated Press reported that Thune described Republicans' proposal as their "last and final" offer on DHS funding.

The compromise that passed the Senate, however, excluded immigration operations, which House Republicans have said are essential.

Johnson called the Senate move "a joke" and said the House would pursue a different approach.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the House plan would be dead on arrival in the upper chamber.

"Yeah. So this is what I have said," Toth said. "This is the reason why America loves Trump."

"He's willing to wield power, much like the Democrats are," he said, even though they're in the minority.

Reuters contributed to this report.

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Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Texas state Rep. Steve Toth criticized Senate Republicans after the chamber approved a bipartisan measure to restore funding for most of the Department of Homeland Security, telling Newsmax on Friday the deal reduced leverage in a broader immigration funding dispute.
steve toth, mike johnson, john thune, john cornyn
517
2026-17-27
Friday, 27 March 2026 07:17 PM
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