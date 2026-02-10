Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: House Will Pass SAVE Act

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he predicts the SAVE Act — which would require photo identification to vote in federal elections — will pass the House on Wednesday.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Scalise said that the margin for approval will be razor-thin.

"We're not taking that for granted with a two-seat majority," he said.

"But then, getting it passed through the Senate to President [Donald] Trump's desk is critically important. I think you're seeing more people across the country take notice of this bill."

But first things first, he said.

"The SAVE Act is so important to get passed through the House first," Scalise said.

The SAVE Act is short for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. The primary sponsor of the legislation is Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Scalise said the reasoning behind proving who you are to vote is not a stretch for most Americans.

"The idea of, one, proving your citizenship to register, and then, showing an ID to vote. This is something that you do to get on an airplane, to go to a bar.

"How about to show an ID when you exercise the main right of democracy, and that is to vote."

Scalise said recent polling shows 83% of Americans support requiring a photo ID to vote in federal elections.

He said there's support for requiring an ID to vote across every spectrum of the country.

"It crosses all demographics, Republican, Democrat, Black, white, Hispanic, all groups support it by over 70%," Scalise said.

The legislative leader acknowledged that the House vote will be close. But he believes there are enough votes for approval.

"And so we're going to get this bill passed to the Senate tomorrow. And then I think you're going to see a lot of pressure on the Senate to move this bill to President Trump's desk," Scalise said.

Scalise said it is hard to accept that some politicians in the United States, primarily Democrats, don't support proving you are allowed to vote in federal elections.

"When you go by the mantra of one person, one vote, which we all believe in, that is nullified if somebody votes illegally," he said.

"They're stealing your vote. And I think most Americans get that."

And when votes are nullified, confidence in the system is lost, Scalise said.

"Most Americans know if somebody is stealing your vote because they're voting illegally, it undermines confidence in elections," he added.

