Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: Dems' Trump 'Tantrum' Keeping Government Closed

Senate Democrats are "holding the government hostage" over their political "tantrum" about President Donald Trump being in the White House, and are bowing to their party's "socialist wing" to keep the shutdown going, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Newsmax Thursday.

"There's already a lot of problems that Democrats have caused by shutting the government down," the Louisiana Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," while noting that federal employees, including members of the military, have been working without full pay.

The shutdown has also stopped Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits, putting more than 42 million people in a "horrible position just so that Democrats can have a tantrum because Donald Trump won," he added.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is "in the fetal position, scared to death" of the party's left flank, said Scalise.

"Chuck Schumer can't make a move without clearing it now with the Socialists in New York," he said. "That's what's holding this government hostage. That's what's holding American families hostage."

With only 11 days left before the continuing resolution expires, Scalise urged Democrats to accept the House-passed measure that would reopen the government.

"If Democrats voted on it today, they won't, but if they did, we're here again in two weeks," he said. "Yes, [the deadline] does need to be pushed back ... Five Democrats is all you need to open the government up."

"Republicans are willing to extend funding into January to give both chambers more time to negotiate differences on healthcare, taxes, and border security," Scalise added.

"Don't hold the American people hostage in the meantime, [but] that's what Democrats have been doing," he said.

The shutdown's impact is growing, particularly for travelers ahead of the holidays, the congressman pointed out.

"You just saw it, a 10% reduction in air traffic right before Thanksgiving," he said.

"Many of them are not going to be able to [travel] now because Chuck Schumer is afraid of the socialist wing of his party."

Scalise also defended the GOP's record since retaking power alongside Trump, saying Republicans have delivered on promises to boost energy production, lower costs, and secure the border.

"President Trump, on day one, went to work securing the border. And now it is secure," he said. "We've worked with President Trump over and over again to deliver for hardworking families."

